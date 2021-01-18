Persons are asked to provide accurate information during the contact tracing exercise

Vincentians and other residents here have again been urged to provide accurate information to the health authorities who are involved in the ongoing contact tracing exercise.

The appeal came from Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health Shanika John, during NBC s Face to Face programme on Friday.

Miss John said some persons have not been co-operating with the health officials who are trying to trace the contacts of persons who test positive for Covid 19 and explained that when inaccurate information is provided to the authorities, the process of contact tracing is retarded.







