Sixteen new cases of Covid 19 were confirmed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee says all of the cases are nationals with no history of recent travel.

Five (5) of the cases were detected during contact tracing, testing of persons with flu-like symptoms and general screening. Eleven (11) cases were detected during exit screening.

There are now three hundred and fifty-eight (358) local cases under investigation. Cases range in age from four (4) to eighty-seven (87) years. Most cases are located on mainland St. Vincent, with the highest numbers in the Pembroke Health District.

One hundred and eighteen (118) persons have recovered, three hundred and seventy-four (374) cases remain active and two persons with COVID-19 have died.

Four hundred and ninety-four (494) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines so far. All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared after fourteen (14) symptom-free days and a negative PCR test result. This change in the criteria for clearance is supported by guidance from the WHO.

The Committee says persons who have been instructed to quarantine while awaiting their results, must not leave their quarantine sites until their tests results have been received. Persons who fall in this category will be served with a Medical Officer’s order and granted sick leave.

Employers are advised not to encourage their employees to break their quarantine orders.







