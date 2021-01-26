SVG Records Seventeen (17) new cases of COVID19

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee says St. Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed seventeen (17) new COVID-19 on Monday.

All of the cases are nationals detected during contact tracing and screening. There are now six hundred and twenty-two (622) local cases of COVID-19, the majority of whom are linked to various clusters.

The Committee says one hundred and fifty-three (153) persons have recovered, six hundred and eight (608) cases remain active and two (2) persons with COVID-19 have died. Seven hundred and sixty-three (763) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

All positive cases will remain isolated until cleared. All close contacts of positive cases, should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing. These close or primary contacts must remain in their place of quarantine until receipt of their results.

All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings to protect themselves from being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

