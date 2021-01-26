Volcano Bulletin for January 25th

Generally clear views of the volcano indicate that the damage to the vegetation due to acidic gases continue to creep downslope.

The monitoring team spent the entire day on Sunday at the Belmont Observatory involved in further preparation of the facility for eventual full-time occupation by monitoring scientists. They also spent time sorting equipment for eventual field deployment.

Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

