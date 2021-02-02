The Agriculture sector continues to play a vital role in the sustainability of our economy

Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves says Agriculture is at the core of the Vincentian identity, and this Sector will play a critical role in keeping the economy afloat in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this year.

Delivering the 2021 National Budget Address in Parliament yesterday, Minister Gonsalves said Agriculture proves to be a mainstay in maintaining economic activity.

He said Budget 2021 will position Agriculture and Fisheries as part of efforts to withstand the worst economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.







