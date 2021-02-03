High priority will be given to strengthening the local Health Sector this year, to ensure that it can continue to effectively manage the ongoing Covid 19 Pandemic, and other challenges.



This assurance came from Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, as she presented the Throne Speech on Monday, at the official opening of the First Session of the 11th Parliament.



Dame Susan said training will also be provided for health services personnel, as part the thrust to enhance capacity, and infrastructural development will also continue in the sector.







