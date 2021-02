MS THEODORA BLAKE better known as MISTY THOMAS of Mt. Bentick, Georgetown died on Tuesday January 19th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 6th at the Bethel Gospel Assembly, Georgetown. The tributes will begin at 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.







