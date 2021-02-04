The Education Sector has received the second largest allocation of the total financial budget of 2021

Over one hundred and sixty eight million dollars have been allocated in the budget for the Ministry of Education and Reconciliation- the second largest allocation of the total budget.

That is according to Minister of Education Curtis King, while making his contribution to the 2021 Budgetary Debate in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

Minister King says the allocation represents the Government’s commitment to the Education Sector. He also noted that it remains a top priority in the Government’s developmental thrust to advance and sustain the economy.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

