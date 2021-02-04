The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be investing heavily in the Arrowroot Industry Improvement Project at Orange Hill.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves said during the National Budget Address on Monday, that major emphasis is being placed on revitalizing and modernizing critical segments of the Agricultural Sector.

He said this is in keeping with the Government’s focus on Agriculture as a developmental mainstay of the economy. The Finance Minister also spoke about programs that are geared towards developing the Livestock Sector.







