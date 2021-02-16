The Ministry of Culture will be hosting a virtual Consultation for Music Producers

The Ministry of Culture is preparing to host a virtual Consultation for Music Producers this Wednesday February 17th.

Director of Creative and Cultural Industries, Rodney Small tells NBC News this consultation will form part of a continuing series which commenced in 2020 to speak to the needs of cultural practitioners across all sectors.

Mr. Small says tomorrow’s consultation will be held on the Zoom platform and will feature the Minister of Culture among other cultural officers. The Consultation begins a 5:30 tomorrow afternoon and he is encouraging all music practitioners across the country to participate in the zoom event.







