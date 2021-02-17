SOUTH AFRICAN CRICKETER DU PLESSIS RETIRED FROM TESTS

Former South Africa captain, Faf du Plessis has retired from Test cricket and will focus on the Twenty/20 format.

The 36-year-old batsman scored 4,163 runs at an average of 40.02 in 69 Tests since making his debut in 2012. He said in a statement that the next two years are ICC Twenty/20 World Cup years.

Du Plessis scored 10 Test centuries, with the first on debut, an unbeaten 110 in almost eight hours to help South Africa secure a thrilling draw against Australia in Adelaide, Australia.

He made 199, his Test-best score against Sri Lanka at Centurion Park in South Africa in December, but managed only 55 runs in four innings in the 2-0 series defeat by Pakistan that ended this month in Pakistan.

The Twenty/20 World Cup in India starts in October and the 2022 edition a year later in Australia.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

