The Government and The Vincentian Transportation Association (VINTAS) have come to middle ground

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government yesterday met with the Vincentian Transportation Association (VINTAS), to discuss concerns relating to COVID-19 safety requirements in relation to the transport of passengers.

The Bus Operators are now required to operate at a fifty percent capacity, which includes the driver and conductor.

During the Face to Face program on NBC Radio this morning, the Prime Minister said the meeting reached agreement on some issues

The Prime Minister said in relation to the sanitization of omnibuses it was agreed that this process will continue but the request for fuel price reductions could not be met. He spoke on the issue of giving duty-free concessions for 18-seater minivans, the government is already giving some concessions for larger busses which are also used to carry school children as well and this is more economical.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said in relation to the economic subsidy he told the Minibus Operators that they would be given a temporary subsidy not lower than what they received last year.







