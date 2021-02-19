The National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO, is working to ensure that arrangements are in place for the management of Emergency Shelters, in the event of an explosive eruption at La Soufriere Volcano.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes gave the assurance, during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio this week.

Miss Forbes said NEMO is working along with Shelter Managers and other personnel, to ensure that they are aware of the protocols to be followed in relation to COVID19. She also outlined the arrangements in place to accommodate communities that would be displaced, in the event of an explosive eruption of La Soufriere.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

