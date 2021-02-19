Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he has no intention of passing any laws which will make it mandatory for people to take the COVID-19 Vaccines.

He gave the assurance during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio earlier this week.

The Prime Minister noted that some persons are concerned about any negative effects the vaccines might have on their health. He said that he understands that people are apprehensive to take the vaccine because people are genuinely skeptical when it relates to new things.







