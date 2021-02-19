REGIONAL SUPER50 CRICKET RESULTS

Medium pacer, Akeem Jordan took 5 for 26 to lead Barbados Pride to victory by 173 runs against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the CG Insurance Regional Super50 Cricket Championship at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday. It was the first win for Barbados Pride this season.

The Windward Islands Volcanoes fielded first after winning the toss. Opening batsman Justin Greaves led Barbados Pride’s batting with 76 off 96 balls. He had support from Shamarh Brooks (61) and Jonathan Carter (41) as they took Barbados Pride to 286 for 8 off their 50-overs. Greaves and Brooks put on 135-runs in a second-wicket partnership that provided Barbados Pride with a good top order base.

Jordan then spearheaded the bowling for Barbados Pride as the Windward Islands Volcanoes toppled for 113 off 34.4-overs, the lowest score of the tournament to date.

The Windward Islands Volcanoes never got their innings going. Opening batsman, Andre Fletcher made 34 and captain, Sunil Ambris contributed 26.

The final scores: Barbados Pride 286 for 8 off 50-overs, the Windward Islands Volcanoes 113 off 34.4-overs.







