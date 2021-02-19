SVG ATHLETE KINEKE ALEXANDER CHAIRED NACAC SESSION

St Vincent and the Grenadines three-time Olympian, Kineke Alexander chaired the first information session of the NACAC Athletes Commission this month, to reaffirm its commitment to becoming particularly active, increasing its visibility and working with all its athletes to address their issues and concerns.

The group will strive to make the NACAC Athletes Commission the best in World Athletics. Kineke Alexander, the 2015 Pan American Games 400-metres bronze medalist said she value her role on the NACAC Athletes commission as being a direct link between the athletes and the NACAC Council.

The World Athletics and NACAC Athletes Commission gave commitments to working together for the development and sustainability of the Commission.

World and Olympic champion, Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, moderated part of the information session that featured Brett Clothier, Head of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), who readily responded to questions posed by participants.

Commission and NACAC Council member, 2008 Olympic 200-metres finalist Cydonie Mothersill of the Cayman Islands said Athletes should know they have a place to voice their concerns.

The information session also highlighted the importance of the biennial NACAC Senior Championship, a viable undertaking with the Area’s best athletes in attendance. Consideration was also given to working with the NACAC leadership to create an impressive annual Area Circuit.







