HOPE INTERNATIONAL FC DISSAPPOINTED WITH NO SELECTION

One of the leading Premier Division Football Clubs in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Hope International FC has expressed disappointment that no member of the Club has been selected to the country’s Senior Men’s team to prepare for the FIFA World Cup Football Qualifiers.

The Club’s Manager, Akim John spoke to NBC Sports Reporter McNeil Morgan and said they felt that over the last two or so Seasons, their players performed consistently well, both individually and as a team that they won the 2019/20 Premier Division Club Championship.

Hope International now leads the 2020/21 National Premier League Division Table which has been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.







