RENSON HAYNES APPOINTED AS INTERIM MANAGER FOR THE ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES SENIOR MEN’S TEAM

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation has announced the appointment of former National footballer, Renson Haynes as interim manager of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Men’s Team for the FIFA World Cup Group “C” qualifying matches against Curacao on 25th March, and the British Virgin Island (BVI) on 31st March.

Haynes takes over from Rohan Thomas Jr. who was Manager for the last two years and who resigned last Monday with immediate effect. Haynes interim appointment was ratified by the Executive Committee at a meeting last Sunday.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation said it would advertise the post in due course.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

