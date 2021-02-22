CWI CG SUPER50 CUP TROPHY

Cricket West Indies and title sponsors, CG Insurance have unveiled the new CG Insurance Super50 Cup, the Sir Clive Lloyd Trophy, which will be presented to the winner of the Regional One-Day Championship after the final on Saturday.

CG Insurance has commissioned the new, elegant and contemporary glass trophy, which incorporates the company colours, as part of their long-term investment in West Indies cricket as official insurance partner of the CG Insurance One Day International Home Series, and the Men’s and Women’s CG Insurance Regional Super50 Cups.







