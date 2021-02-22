EX-WINDIES CRICKET VP CLARVIS JOSEPH PASSED

A former Vice President of the West Indies Cricket Board from 1999 to 2001, Clarvis Joseph died in hospital in his native Antigua and Barbuda last Saturday. He had been ailing for some time.

Joseph was also a former President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association and the Leeward Islands Cricket Association. He was an outstanding servant and leader of cricket in Antigua and Barbuda for over four decades and played a major role in the development of the game and players. He was also the driving force behind the relocation of CWI’s Headquarters from Barbados to Antigua in 1996.

Tributes have already started to pour in from Regional Cricket Organisations and individuals. Cricket West Indies President, Ricky Skerritt and President of the Leeward Islands Cricket Association, Enoch Lewis have led tributes and conveyed condolences to Joseph’s family.

Skerritt noted that apart from his involvement in regional and international cricket, he was a well-known and successful businessman who also served as President of the Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce.

Lewis described Joseph as a stalwart of cricket in Antigua and Barbuda, and noted that he was very instrumental in the upgrade of the Antigua Recreation Ground, the venue for regional, and international cricket in Antigua and Barbuda prior to 2007.

During yesterday’s match between Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions in the CG Insurance Regional Super50 Cup, the players from both teams as well as the match officials observed a moment of silence in Joseph’s honour.







