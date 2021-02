MR ST CLAIR HALTON JAMES better known as GIBBY of Walvaroo formerly of Stubbs died on Monday February 22nd at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Tuesday March 2nd at the Grace Community Baptist church, Kingstown Park. The Service begins at 10am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print