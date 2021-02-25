Test results for the Rock samples taken as part of the monitoring process of the La Soufriere volcano have been delayed

Volcanologist, Dr. Thomas Christopher says the results of tests carried out on rock samples that were sent away for analysis, as part of the monitoring process of La Soufriere Volcano, have been delayed as a result of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Dr. Christopher, who is leading the La Soufriere Monitoring Team, made the disclosure, during NBC’s Face to Face program this week.

He said the samples were sent to the United Kingdom to be analyzed, but so far they have only had partial results of the rock chemistry.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

