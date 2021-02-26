ENGLAND WOMEN BEAT NZ WOMEN-2ND ODI

England Women secured a series victory over New Zealand Women with a comprehensive seven-wicket win with 74 balls remaining in the 2nd Women’s One-Day International Cricket match in Dunedin, New Zealand yesterday.

New Zealand Women fell to 34 for 5 and, despite Brooke Halliday scoring 60, were dismissed for 192 with a ball to spare.

England opener, Tammy Beaumont hit an unbeaten 72 in reply, backed by 63 from Nat Sciver, who had earlier taken 3 for 26.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones added 46 not out to help the tourists reach their target with 12.2-overs to spare.

The victory gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with the final One Day International also taking place at the University Oval in Dunedin tomorrow.

It was also England’s 10th consecutive win across all formats.

The final scores: New Zealand Women 192 off 49.5-overs, England Women 194 for 3 off 37.4-overs.







