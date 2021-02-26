Fully vaccinated travelers entering St.Vincent and the Grenadines must show evidence of vaccination

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has updated the protocols for travelers entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The protocols which came into effect on Tuesday February 23rd, stipulate that travelers who have been vaccinated must arrive with evidence of being fully vaccinated at least four weeks after the final dose with a COVID-19 vaccine.

The traveler must present documented evidence of full vaccination issued by a competent authority;

Must arrive with a negative COVID-19(RT-PCR) test done no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Must be retested on arrival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Must do Mandatory quarantine for seven (7) days in a Tourism Authority or Ministry of Health approved transition/Quarantine Hotel at their cost.

Must be retested on day five (5) of quarantine.

The Ministry of Health says that the protocol for very high, high risk, medium risk and low risk countries still stands.







