Financial resources are available to address any issues in the event of an explosive eruption

Vincentians have been assured that financial resources are available, to address issues which may arise, in the event of an explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he addressed a virtual community meeting, held for residents of North Leeward yesterday.

Meanwhile, Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, Michelle Forbes, outlined the procedure that would be followed, in the event of an explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Yesterday’s discussion was hosted by NEMO, to provide residents of North Leeward with an update on the situation at La Soufriere Volcano.







