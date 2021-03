Elderly persons were among scores of Vincentians who received their first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine yesterday, as the Ministry of Health launched its National Vaccination Drive at the Victoria Park.

The Covishield AstraZeneca is being administered to the public, after the Country received 40-thousand doses from India earlier this week.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is again urging Vincentians to take the vaccines, as it will assist in fighting the Novel Coronavirus.







