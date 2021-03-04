St. Vincent and the Grenadines has reported one (1) new positive COVID-19 case.

This case is a contact of a known positive, from ninety-five (95) samples received and processed on Tuesday March 2, 2021.

The positivity rate for Tuesday March 2, 2021 is 1.05 percent.

Five (5) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to nine hundred and fifty-four (954).

Six hundred and eighty-four (684) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and forty-six (1646) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







