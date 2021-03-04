The residents of North Leeward have been assured proper road access if there is an explosive eruption of La Soufriere

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is working to ensure that there is proper road access for residents of North Leeward, if there is an explosive eruption of La Soufriere

The assurance was given by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in response to a question during the Eyeing North Leeward Virtual Meeting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile , Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes says several contingency plans are in place in the event of a volcanic eruption here.

Team Members from the UWI Seismic Research Centre are continuing to monitor the activities at the La Soufriere Volcano.

Volcanologist at Montserrat Volcano Observatory Dr. Roderick Stewart has taken over as the lead scientists monitoring the Volcano.







