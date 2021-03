MR CARLTON GREAVES better known as SONNY of Largo Height died on Tuesday March 9th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Tuesday March 16th at the Open Bible Standard Church, Dascent Cottage. The Body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







