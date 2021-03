MR DALE VINCEROY GRANT better known as EDDIE GRANT of Number 5 Jasmine Close, Ipswich, England formerly of Bottle and Glass, Barrouallie died on Friday January 8th at the age of 53. The funeral takes place on Tuesday March 16th at the St Edmunds Seventh Day Adventist Church, Ipswich, England. The service begins at 1:30. Burial will be at the Rushmore Cemetery, Ipswich, England.







