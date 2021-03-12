The Annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony will take place on Sunday March 14th

The Annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony, to commemorate National Heroes Day, is set to take place here on Sunday March 14th

The event will be hosted by the Ministry of Culture at the Obelisk, at Dorsetshire Hill.

The theme for this year’s ceremony is Appreciating Our Identity; Preserving Our Heritage with Pride.

The Ministry of Culture says as the nation is still actively engaged in the fight against COVID- 19, persons are encouraged to view the ceremony on the Facebook page of NBC Radio, SVGTV, VC3 or tune in to NBC Radio, given that the protocols regarding outdoor gathering of 20 persons would be applied.

The ceremony begins at 8am on Sunday.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

