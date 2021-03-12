ENGLAND BEAT INDIA-1ST T20 CRICKET

England thumped host India by 8 wickets with 27 balls remaining in the 1st Twenty/20 International Cricket match at Ahmedabad, in India today, to take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series.

The scores: India 124 for 7 off 20-overs; (SHRE-YAS Iyer 67, wicketkeeper/batsman, RIS-HABH Pant 21; Jofra Archer 3 for 23).

England 130 for off 15.3-overs; (Jason Roy 49, wicketkeeper/batsman, Jos Buttler 28, Jonny Bairstow 26 not out, Dawid Malan 24 not out).

The 2nd match is carded for Sunday also at Ahmedabad, India.







