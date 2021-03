The Government is looking at ways to improve the public transport system in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with the introduction of a state-run transportation system.

This was among matters addressed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking on Radio on Monday.

The Prime Minister said he is looking at the possibility of acquiring Buses to be used for public transport.

