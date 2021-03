MRS JAIS-ANN ENGA PATTERSON of Montserrat formerly of Campden Park died on Tuesday February 23rd at the age of 42. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 20th in Montserrat at 9:30am. A Memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Jais-Ann will be held in St. Vincent at a later date. The funeral service will be broadcasted live via www.liveislandevents.com and the Church of God of Prophecy facebook page www.facebook.com/cogopmontserrat.







