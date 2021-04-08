SVG VINCY HEAT PLAYER COVID-19 POSITIVE

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Men’s Football Team, VINCY Heat, along with the team’s management, is currently on their mandatory 14-day quarantine, after returning on Wednesday 31st March from their two (2) matches in Group “C” of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers in Curacao.

However, the team is without one player, who had to remain in Curacao under observation, after he was tested positive for mild symptoms of COVID-19. Manager of VINCY Heat, Renson Haynes is also in Curacao, providing support for the player.

Following the completion of the quarantine period, the teams will go into full training in preparation for its upcoming matches.

VINCY Heat will next be away to Guatemala on 4th June, as is set to face Cuba here on 8th June. These matches are contingent of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the threats of this country’s La Soufriere volcano.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation said it is working closely with the relevant authorities on both threats, as they all endeavor to stay safe in the prevailing conditions.

While on its Curacao sojourn, VINCY Heat was beaten by the host 5-nil in their opening fixture, but rebounded to beat the British Virgin Islands, 3-0.

VINCY Heat’s goals versus the British Virgin Islands, were netted by Oalex Anderson, Zidane Sam and Azinho Solomon.

The win versus the British Virgin Islands put VINCY Heat in third place of the group with three points.

Curacao heads up the group with 6 points and a better goal differential than second place, Guatemala, also on six points. Cuba and the British Virgin Islands are on zero, as they are winless from their two matches.

The winner of the group advances to the Second Round.







