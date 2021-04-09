The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the SVG Coast Guard Service have assumed the responsibility of evacuating persons from the “Red Zones” to designated shelters.

Persons living in the “Red Zones” are strongly advised to pack a quantity of personal items, secure your homes and animals; and be ready to be evacuated immediately.

The Police Force has deployed Police Officers at strategic locations throughout the country to safeguard life and property, and to ensure the free flow of traffic on the nation’s roads.

At yesterday’s Media Conference, Police Commissioner Colin John said the Police Force will continue to ensure the security of the people of this country.







