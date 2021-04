The services at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre at Georgetown will be moved to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache said at a Media Conference held yesterday that this decision was taken because Georgetown is in the Red Zone

The CMO also said that persons managing the Emergency Shelters will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

