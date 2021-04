The Argyle International Airport AIA will remain closed due to significant ash deposits caused by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

According to a release from the AIA all flights have been suspended until further notice.

The extensive clean-up effort is ongoing as the AIA seeks to resume operations in the shortest possible time.

Further updates will be given as the clean-up process advances.





</in

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print