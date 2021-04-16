The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society received some 40-thousand bottles of water this week from the French Red Cross

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, which is providing support with the ongoing relief effort, received some 40-thousand bottles of water this week from the French Red Cross

A release from the Red Cross says the donation arrived on Wednesday, aboard a French naval ship, along with a quantity of other supplies.

The donation included 25 cubic meters of bulk storage, desalinated water, as well as cleaning kits, masks, sanitizer wipes, and gloves.

The local Red Cross Society has been working in collaboration with the CWSA, which identified the communities most in need of water.

The Red Cross began distribution of the water as soon as it was received, and with the use of 12 trucks, the 40,000 bottles of water were distributed in more than 15 communities, in the green zone. The CWSA received the bulk storage water.

Since the evacuation order was given last week, the local Red Cross Society activated its Emergency Operation Centre, headed by the President Bernard Morgan. The relief efforts are being carried out by a cadre of dedicated volunteers.







