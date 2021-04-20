Updated La Soufriere Bulletin

Seismic activity at La Soufrière Volcano continued the pattern established after the explosive activity on Sunday.



The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO said in its latest bulletin that small long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued to be recorded.



The continuous GPS network has shown a change in horizontal and vertical movement since the initial depressurization noted immediately following the April 9th explosive phase.



The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.



Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning.



Alert level remains RED.



Eighty-eight (88) shelters housing 6,208 persons have been activated and 6,567 occupying private home have been so far accounted for.



Thirteen thousand, three hundred (13,303) have been displaced so far.

