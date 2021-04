Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar says his Ministry is working diligently to ensure the survival of the Livestock industry, in the wake of the explosive eruption at La Soufriere Volcano.

The Minister outlined the steps being taken to safeguard livestock, during a tour to the Red Zone on the Windward side of the country on the weekend, with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

