A United Nations Global Funding Appeal was launched here today for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to support the ongoing Volcano Relief and Recovery Effort.



Addressing the event, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves outlined the challenges which now exist, in the wake of the explosive eruption. He pointed out that the northern one third of the country is now in a state of desolation.

Meanwhile the Director General of the OECS Commission, Dr. Didicus Jules said St. Vincent and the Grenadines now stands at the epicentre of catastrophe. Delivering remarks at this morning’s launch, Dr. Jules pledged the support of the sub-region to the UN Funding Appeal.

