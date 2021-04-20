Vincentians are mourning the death of Parnel Campbell QC, who passed away last night.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed sadness and personal loss of Mr. Campbell who served as Attorney General and Minister of Justice of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from 1987 to 1995.



He also served as the Chairman of the Constitutional Review Commission, and he was the Presenter of the weekly Public Education Programme The law and You, sponsored by SVG Television.



Reflecting on his life, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves described Mr. Campbell as an outstanding patriot.

The Prime Minister expressed condolences to the family of the late Parnel Campbell QC.

