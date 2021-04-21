The clean up initiative continues at the Argyle International Airport

Efforts are continuing to clear the buildup of Volcanic Ash at the Argyle International Airport.

Minister responsible for Airports, Julian Francis said teams have been deployed at the AIA to remove large volumes of the ash fall.

Speaking on NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere Overnight Edition, Minister Francis said it is a challenging exercise, because of the size of the facility, and the limited equipment available.

Minister Francis explained the challenge involved in cleaning the airport runway, which is not a smooth surface.

