The importance of Psycho-Social support for displaced persons have been highlighted

News

An official in the Ministry of Health has highlighted the importance of psycho-social support for persons who have been displaced by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Social Worker in the Ministry of Health Rozelle Solomon said this support will go a long way toward ensuring that these persons are mentally stable during this unsettling period. She noted that each citizen has a role to  play in supporting persons who may be traumatized.

Miss Solomon also commended those who are already out in the various communities, doing their best to help.