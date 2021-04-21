Vincentians are being warned from returning to the red zone

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has appealed to Vincentians who have had to relocate from the Red Zone, because of the activity at La Soufriere Volcano, not to endanger their lives by returning to the area.



The Prime Minister issued the word of caution, during his remarks at the launch on Sunday of a programme to be implemented by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Mission of Seventh Day Adventists.



The Seventh Day Adventist Church is providing some 1200 meals daily, to evacuees currently being accommodated in Emergency Shelters. The Prime Minister noted that the situation in relation to volcanic activity remains very uncertain.

The Prime Minister advised persons not to venture into the danger zone to try and clean up their properties.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

