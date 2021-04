MISS RUTH MC KOY better known as EVADNEY STAPLETON of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Rose Hall died on Tuesday April 13th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Friday April 30th at the Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Church of God, Brooklyn, New York. The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Rose Dale Cemetery in New Jersey.

