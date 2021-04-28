Plans to construct temporary school buildings at the E.T Joshua Tarmac are in place

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is planning to construct temporary school buildings at the E.T Joshua Tarmac.

He made the disclosure, as he spoke with the media, during a tour to the E.T Joshua Tarmac where the World Food Program (WFP) has set up tents to be used as storage facilities, as part of the relief effort.

The Prime Minister said the temporary schools will be used, while extensive rehabilitation takes place at other Schools. He also discussed the housing needs of persons who have been displaced by the explosive volcanic eruption.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

