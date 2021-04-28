Vincentians have been assured that World Leaders are being kept abreast of developments in relation to the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who was providing an update on NBC Radio, on a number of developments in relation to the ongoing Relief and Recovery Effort

The Prime Minister said it is important to continue discussions with World Leaders as the country prepares to re-build.

The Prime Minister said he is also in close contact with Caribbean leaders, who are continuing to provide assistance.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

