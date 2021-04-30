Nine new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from 97 samples processed on April 28th, resulting in a positivity rate of 9.3%.

Three new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

138 cases are currently active and 11 persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and sixty-four cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and fifteen (1715) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

